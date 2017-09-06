Watch Sarah Paulson’s Amazing Drew Barrymore and Holly Hunter Imitations on ‘Wheel of Impressions’

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Chrissy Teigen attended Rachel Zoe’s fashion show on Tuesday decked out in the stylist and designer’s fashions. But what she didn’t count on was that she wore the exact same print as Zoe herself!
Sarah Paulson has embodied Marcia Clarke and even had two heads on American Horror Story, but on Tuesday night she faced her toughest (and funniest) challenge yet. The 42-year-old Golden Globe winner played Jimmy Fallon’s “Wheel of Impressions” on The Tonight Show, showing off her best...
Skarsgard shenanigans! Bill Skarsgard may be the terrifying face of the evil clown Pennywise in the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s It, but his older brother, Alexander, refused to let him take himself too seriously on Tuesday night.
Bachelor Nation villain Chad Johnson took acting childish to a whole new level on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 30-year-old reality star was featured on the third episode of Kimmel’s hysterical spin-off show, “Baby Bachelor in Paradise.”
Well, well, well! After years of keeping romance under wraps, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes all but confirmed their long-rumored relationship on Monday.
Following President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program -- and Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that the policy would be "rescinded" in six months -- many stars and public figures are speaking out against the move.