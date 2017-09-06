1 car crashes into strip mall, another smashes into discount store

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A car careened out of a parking lot at a strip mall near Southwestern College Wednesday and smashed its way inside a discount store, damaging merchandise and furnishings but causing no injuries or serious structural damage.



The crash in the 900 block of Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista -- one of two similar accidents to occur within minutes of each other in the San Diego area -- was reported shortly before 10 a.m., according to fire department officials.



The vehicle came to a stop roughly 20 feet into the Dollar Tree store, "amazingly" hurting none of the customers or employees inside, Chula Vista Police Battalion Chief Rob Nelson said.



Though the red sedan ran over some display fixtures, it struck no structural-support elements of the building, according to Nelson.



"It was pretty impressive to see," he said.



The driver told emergency crews she could not remember how the crash had happened.



At virtually the same time the accident occurred, a compact car smashed through front windows at a nail salon in the 7100 block of Broadway in Lemon Grove, winding up fully inside the structure. Two people, including the driver, suffered apparently minor injuries in the wreck, which was reported about 10 a.m., according to fire department officials.