1 car crashes into strip mall, another smashes into discount store

A car careened out of a parking lot at a strip mall near Southwestern College Wednesday and smashed its way inside a discount store, damaging merchandise and furnishings but causing no injuries or serious structural damage.
Trial continued Wednesday for a man who admitted to murdering his ex-wife at San Diego City College.
Containment of the La Tuna Fire grew to about 80 percent Tuesday thanks in part to additional hand crews being brought in, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.
A central portion of eastbound state Route 52 will be closed for repairs from Friday night to Monday morning, shutting down a major chunk of the highway running from La Jolla to Santee, officials said Wednesday.
Former San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis ended months of speculation by filing paperwork announcing her intention to run for the county Board of Supervisors.
Temperatures across San Diego County will be about average Wednesday with just a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.
Immigrants are vowing to fight to stay in the U.S. and advocates are launching campaigns including fundraisers and registration drives after the Trump administration announced it would dismantle a program that protected hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.