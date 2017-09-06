SR-52 closed for repairs at I-805 and SR-163 until Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A central portion of eastbound state Route 52 will be closed for repairs from Friday night to Monday morning, shutting down a major chunk of the highway running from La Jolla to Santee, officials said Wednesday.



All eastbound lanes of the highway will close at 8 p.m. Friday and re- open 5 a.m. Monday in Kearny Mesa between Interstate 805 and state Route 163, CalTrans' Cathryne Bruce-Johnson said.



Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-805, eastbound Interstate 8 and northbound Interstate 15, Bruce-Johnson said. During the closure, CalTrans crews will continue an ongoing project to repair dips in the pavement.



Another project to repair state Route 67, Highland Valley Road and Dye Road in Ramona got underway late Tuesday and will continue for three weeks, Bruce-Johnson said. Motorists on those roadways can expect delays, though at least one lane will remain open during the nighttime lane closures.



Drivers in the area were asked to watch for flaggers who will help direct them through the construction zone when one-way traffic control is in place.

