Trial continues in City College murder case

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Trial continued Wednesday for a man who admitted to murdering his ex-wife at San Diego City College.

In 2014, Armando Perez pleaded guilty to the crime, but that plea was overturned.

Perez is accused of killing his 19-year-old estranged wife 7 years ago in a men's restroom on the City College campus.

44-year-old Perez fled to Mexico after the October 2010 killing, but was arrested by Tijuana police and returned to San Diego in February 2012.

During opening statements in the trial last week, prosecutors said he killed Diana Gonzalez in a particularly brutal fashion, even carving words into her body after strangling and stabbing her.

A lawyer for Perez, whose previous guilty plea was overturned because he entered the plea without a lawyer, told the jury that Gonzalez's killing was a crime of passion.

