Pro Skater Elliot Sloan flawlessly lands Indy 900 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pro Skater Elliot Sloan flawlessly lands Indy 900

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hot off a gold medal win at the 2017 X Games, Elliot Sloan is in the North County chasing a new goal. 
     
He's building a new ramp that will revolutionize skate boarding. 
     
With that goal in mind and his record-breaking jump landing, he's making a name for himself. 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Vista with the daredevil.  

To watch YouTube video, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.