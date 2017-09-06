Huge toy giveaway to mark Geppetto's 25th birthday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local toy store is coming up on a milestone birthday.

Geppetto's has called San Diego home for the past 25 years and they want to celebrate by giving out toys - a lot of them.

The Geppetto's birthday celebration has become a way for the company to give back to the community.

Geppetto's owner Brian Miller partners with the Arc of San Diego to provide jobs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A large group were working Wednesday and being paid to stuff birthday goodie bags for the big birthday party at Geppetto's stores across the county on Sept. 16.

Each red bag was getting filled with toys; they planned for 35,000 toys to be packed into 5,000 bags.

Vocational jobs like these are important according to the president and CEO of the Arc of San Diego. He says they provide a sense of purpose, income and build the confidence of each employee, so hopefully they can go on and get another job within the community.

You can check out their hard work and see what goodies are in the bags when they are all given away for free on Sept. 16 as part of the Geppetto's birthday party

RELATED COVERAGE