What’s next for Dreamers and DACA?

On Wednesday, one of the beneficiaries of DACA - born in Mexico City and brought to the U.S. at a young age – stopped by Morning Extra to talk about her experiences.
Authorities from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies made 12 arrests and searched multiple homes Wednesday as part of a raid to break up a large theft ring, according to officials.
Geppetto's has called San Diego home for the past 25 years and they want to celebrate by giving out toys - a lot of them.
Hot off a gold medal win at the 2017 X Games, Elliot Sloan is in the North County chasing a new goal.
Two people suffered apparently minor injuries Wednesday when an out-of-control sedan turned an East County nail salon into a makeshift carport.
Trial continued Wednesday for a man who admitted to murdering his ex-wife at San Diego City College.
Containment of the La Tuna Fire grew to about 80 percent Tuesday thanks in part to additional hand crews being brought in, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.
A central portion of eastbound state Route 52 will be closed for repairs from Friday night to Monday morning, shutting down a major chunk of the highway running from La Jolla to Santee, officials said Wednesday.
Former San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis ended months of speculation by filing paperwork announcing her intention to run for the county Board of Supervisors.
Temperatures across San Diego County will be about average Wednesday with just a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.