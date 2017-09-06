What’s next for Dreamers and DACA?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Wednesday, one of the beneficiaries of DACA - born in Mexico City and brought to the U.S. at a young age – stopped by Morning Extra to talk about her experiences.

Itzel Guillen is also Alliance San Diego's Immigrant Integration Coordinator, giving consultations and holding workshops for the immigrant community.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) allows Guillen to work and be protected from deportation in the United States.

She began volunteering at a young age through her mother’s union and says she learned very early the hardships that many workers and mixed-status families face in the border region.

As Alliance San Diego’s Immigrant Integration Coordinator, Guillen has been organizing and coordinating informational forums throughout the county as well as immigration consultations and workshops for the immigrant community.

She is currently attending San Diego State University pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Guillen recently traveled to Mexico and back and made the video below to showcase her journey: