Shop for fall fashion and help a local animal rescue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Once the hot temperatures move out of San Diego County, it will be time to transition into fall fashion.
Stylist and co-founder of Style on the Go, Emma Wellings-Nasser joined News 8’s Nichelle Medina to talk about some of the trends, plus how you can help animal rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey just by shopping.
Thrive Animal Rescue Fundraiser
Wednesday, September 6
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Katherine Cosmetics Pop Up Shop
Flower Hill Promenade
www.thriveanimalrescue.com
Fall Fashion Tips:
Fabric & colors - rich fabrics are big for fall, switching it up to more 'fall' fabrics and colors will start to take your wardrobe from one season to the next.
Layering: A year-round tip so that you're prepared whatever the temperature. Chunky knits don't have to just be for the winter months, they're great for the evening when it chills down and can even be dressed up for a different take.
Accessorizing: Blazers, capes, ponchos are always good jacket alternatives, when it's not quite 'coat-season'.
English Country is another key trend this season, so blazers, scarves and equestrian style boots work well to pull this look together and cross over the seasons.
You can make your outfit look and feel more 'fall' with accessories that feel more like they sit in the new season. Opting for rich suedes, again colors and fabrics, will make your outfit seem like it's not so much summer as a straw tote, even if you're still sporting off the shoulder or shorts etc.
