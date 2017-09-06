Charged drivers take test drives at SDG&E's Electric Vehicle Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of electric vehicle enthusiasts got inside and behind the wheel of models from brands like Tesla and BMW Saturday at the 5th annual Electric Vehicle Day hosted by San Diego Gas and Electric.

Electric car giant Tesla offered ride alongs in several of its models, including some featured in its Tesloop ride sharing program, while manufacturers like BMW, Kia, Chevy and others had fully-charged cars available for a spin through a closed course in the parking lot of San Diego Stadium.

SDG&E even featured a diesel truck equipped with a hybrid boom lift that could hoist workers up to 55 feet in the air.

The international event comes just days after the utility announced a program that will offer discounts to educators and first responders buying or leasing electric vehicles.

The Champions for Clean Air Program makes K-12 teachers, police, firefighters, Sheriff’s deputies, lifeguards and emergency medical technicians living in communities served by the utility eligible for $1,000 in discounts on a purchase or lease of a new model.

SDG& plans to invest $500,000 of its own money into the program over three years, and is expecting to make 300 discounts available to eligible public service workers this year.

According to a press release from SDG&E, discounts from the Champions for Clean Air Program combined with state and federal incentives and incentives from some manufactures—Nissan and BMW, for example—could bring prices on some 2017 electric models down to as low as $9,000.