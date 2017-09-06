SDG&E announces electric vehicle incentive program for teachers, first responders

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego Gas and Electric just made it a little cheaper for educators and first responders to drive electric.
The Champions for Clean Air Program announced by SDG&E Tuesday makes K-12 teachers, police, firefighters, Sheriff’s deputies, lifeguards and emergency medical technicians living in communities served by the utility eligible for $1,000 in discounts on a purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle.
SDG& plans to invest $500,000 of its own money into the program over three years, and is expecting to make 300 discounts available to eligible public service workers this year.
"Teachers and first responders are the bedrock of our community. They give so much to our community," said Caroline Winn, SDG&E's chief operating officer. "We know a lot of them enter public service driven by a desire to make the world a better place, and many are motivated to reduce their carbon footprint. The EV rebate program is one way we can show our appreciation and help them make the switch to driving electric."
According to a press release from SDG&E, discounts from the Champions for Clean Air Program combined with state and federal incentives and incentives from some manufactures—Nissan and BMW, for example—could bring prices on some 2017 electric models down to as low as $9,000.
