San Diego's prison yoga project

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Wednesday morning some experts stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the benefits of yoga in prison.

Discussing the health benefits were Jessica Matthews, Professor of Integrative Wellness at Point Loma Nazarene University and Bill Brown from the Prison Yoga Project San Diego.

The group will hold an oceanfront yoga event this Sunday, Sept. 10 at The Inn at Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach at 11 a.m.

The suggested minimum donation to take the class is $10. All fitness levels are welcome and no experience is needed.

100 percent of the proceeds from the event – and two others on Sept. 17 and 24 – will be donated to support the work of Prison Yoga Project San Diego.

Click here for more information.