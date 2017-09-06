Man accused of shooting off-duty deputy in Gaslamp taken into custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly opened fire with a pistol last month during a scuffle with an off-duty sheriff's deputy near Petco Park, wounding the lawman and a bystander, was in custody Wednesday following his capture south of the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities reported.



Ray Koloseta Pitoau, 37, was taken into custody in Mexico, according to the San Diego Police Officers Association, which released no further details about the arrest.



About 1:15 a.m. Aug. 7, Pitoau allegedly confronted a group of people, including three off-duty law enforcement personnel, in the 500 block of Island Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter and displayed a handgun.



One of the lawmen, Deputy Jason Philpot, tried to wrest away the weapon, and during an ensuing struggle it repeatedly discharged, wounding him three times in the shoulder, according to San Diego police. A man walking nearby was injured in the arm by an apparent stray round.



Following the gunfire, the assailant fled.



Philpot, an 11-year member of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and the other victim were treated for non-life-threatening bullet wounds.



Two days later, police surrounded a Spring Valley home where Pitoau was believed to possibly be hiding out. Following a four-hour standoff, members of a SWAT team entered the Tarleton Street residence, discovering that the suspect was not there.

