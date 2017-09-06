Local Navy chopper squadron returns from Houston rescue operation

CORONADO (NEWS 8) – A Navy helicopter squadron deployed to Houston to help in rescue efforts returned to Naval Air Station North Island Wednesday evening.

Four MH-60S helicopters flown by HSC-21 and HSC-23 crews flew into Houston to deliver food and water and assist other Navy personnel in rescue missions in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“It was really rewarding for us to be able to go out there and provide assistance to people that couldn’t have gotten it any other way,” HSC-21 Blackjacks crewmember Lt. Junior Grade Taryn Voller said.

Eighty-nine locally based Navy personnel assisted in Hurricane Harvey relief. The Blackjacks and HSC-23 Wildcards flew for a combined 485.5 hours, rescued 357 people and transported 12,810 pounds of cargo during their trip.