South Bay educators vow to protect DACA students

San Diego Gas and Electric just made it a little cheaper for educators and first responders to drive electric.
As the fallout continues over President Trump's decision to end the program that protects young dreamers from deportation, educators in the South Bay came together to come up with a plan to protect immigrant students and their families.
A Navy helicopter squadron deployed to Houston to help in rescue efforts returned to Naval Air Station North Island Wednesday evening.
A man who allegedly opened fire with a pistol last month during a scuffle with an off-duty sheriff's deputy near Petco Park, wounding the lawman and a bystander, was in custody Wednesday following his capture south of the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities reported.
A man accused of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl as she walked to Orange Glen High School in Escondido pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four felony charges.
Two people suffered apparently minor injuries Wednesday when an out-of-control sedan turned an East County nail salon into a makeshift carport.
Did you know every 69 minutes a U.S. veteran commits suicide and every day 3,200 dogs are euthanized nationwide.
Authorities from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies made 12 arrests and searched multiple homes Wednesday as part of a raid to break up a large theft ring, according to officials.
Once the hot temperatures move out of San Diego County, it will be time to transition into fall fashion.
On Wednesday, one of the beneficiaries of DACA - born in Mexico City and brought to the U.S. at a young age – stopped by Morning Extra to talk about her experiences.