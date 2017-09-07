Kid Rock keeps up criticism of Kaepernick, others at concert

Two emergency surgeries within six days, six weeks in intensive care, the third most accurate placekicker in NFL history, Rolf Benirschke has overcome amazing obstacles both on and off the football field.
World-renowned doctor, speaker, author, and new-age spiritual advisor Dr. Deepak Chopra stopped by Morning Extra to discuss "Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome" and an upcoming reading.
A search-and-rescue task force of firefighters from around San Diego County returned from the Houston area Thursday after helping in following Hurricane Harvey, but the team could potentially be deployed again before the week is over, this time against Hurricane Irma, authorities said.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified a declaration of a public health emergency in San Diego County related to an outbreak of hepatitis A that has sickened nearly 400 people, 15 fatally.
Several suspects involved in what authorities are calling a major theft ring, are scheduled to make their first appearance in court Thursday.
The Miramar Air Show is just 2 weeks away! And we're introducing you to competitive pilot, Anthony Oshinuga, who is making quite a name for himself.
Temperatures across San Diego County will be about average Thursday with clouds along the coast that should burn off by mid-morning.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.