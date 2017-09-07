Kelly Clarkson Drops 2 Soulful New Love Songs, Announces 'the Al - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kelly Clarkson Drops 2 Soulful New Love Songs, Announces 'the Album I've Always Wanted to Make' -- Listen!

Updated: Sep 7, 2017 10:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.