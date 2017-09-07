Behind The Scenes: Pilot preps for MCAS Air show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Miramar Air Show is just 2 weeks away!
And we're introducing you to competitive pilot, Anthony Oshinuga, who is making quite a name for himself.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs got a private tour of the sky from Montgomery Field.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified a declaration of a public health emergency in San Diego County related to an outbreak of hepatitis A that has sickened nearly 400 people, 15 fatally.
Several suspects involved in what authorities are calling a major theft ring, are scheduled to make their first appearance in court Thursday.
Temperatures across San Diego County will be about average Thursday with clouds along the coast that should burn off by mid-morning.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
As the fallout continues over President Trump's decision to end the program that protects young dreamers from deportation, educators in the South Bay came together to come up with a plan to protect immigrant students and their families.
San Diego Gas and Electric just made it a little cheaper for educators and first responders to drive electric.
A Navy helicopter squadron deployed to Houston to help in rescue efforts returned to Naval Air Station North Island Wednesday evening.
A man who allegedly opened fire with a pistol last month during a scuffle with an off-duty sheriff's deputy near Petco Park, wounding the lawman and a bystander, was in custody Wednesday following his capture south of the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities reported.