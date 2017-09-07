Behind The Scenes: Pilot preps for MCAS Air show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Behind The Scenes: Pilot preps for MCAS Air show

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Miramar Air Show is just 2 weeks away! 
      
And we're introducing you to competitive pilot, Anthony Oshinuga, who is making quite a name for himself.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs got a private tour of the sky from Montgomery Field.

