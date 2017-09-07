Carmageddon: San Ysidro Port of Entry prepares to close to southbound traffic

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A major construction project on the roadway at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will force the closure of southbound Interstate 5 and I-805 starting next Saturday.

The closure starts at 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 23 and will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Monday, September 25. Southbound lanes of I-5 and I-805 will be closed to traffic south of State Route 905 and detours will be put in place for impacted areas, including a detour to the Otay Mesa Land Port of entry for travelers wishing to go into Mexico.

Northbound travelers coming from Mexico into San Diego at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and pedestrian traffic in either direction will be unaffected.

The $741 million project will realign and expand I-5 at the Port while also adding lanes and inspection booths.

Southbound vehicle inspection lanes will grow from five to 10 within the San Ysidro POE, and from 10 to 19 at the El Chaparral Port of Entry on the Mexico side. Eight additional northbound vehicle inspection lanes and 15 inspection booths will also be built.

MTS Blue Line and Route 906 and 907 bus service to San Ysidro will not be affected.

Periodic delays in the area are expected until the project's completion in 2019.

More information can be found here.