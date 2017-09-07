Dr. Deepak Chopra on collection of poems, songs inspired by immi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dr. Deepak Chopra on collection of poems, songs inspired by immigrants

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A new album called "Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome" is a collection of poems and songs inspired by American immigrants. 

As the immigration debate continues to make headlines, the album takes the conversation a step further. 

World-renowned doctor, speaker, author, and new-age spiritual advisor Dr. Deepak Chopra stopped by Morning Extra to discuss the album and an upcoming reading.   

The Chopra Center will host “Live Music + Poetry with Deepak Chopra and Kabir Sehgal” on Thursday. Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. in the Costa Del Sol Ballroom at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.  

There will also be a book signing from 9 – 9:30 p.m.  

Tickets are $29 and are limited to the first 100 people. 

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets click here

See below for samples from the album.  

