Dr. Deepak Chopra on collection of poems, songs inspired by immigrants

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A new album called "Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome" is a collection of poems and songs inspired by American immigrants.

As the immigration debate continues to make headlines, the album takes the conversation a step further.

World-renowned doctor, speaker, author, and new-age spiritual advisor Dr. Deepak Chopra stopped by Morning Extra to discuss the album and an upcoming reading.

The Chopra Center will host “Live Music + Poetry with Deepak Chopra and Kabir Sehgal” on Thursday. Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. in the Costa Del Sol Ballroom at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

There will also be a book signing from 9 – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29 and are limited to the first 100 people.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets click here.

See below for samples from the album.