Local third grader saves mother's life with CPR training

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local third grader is being called a hero for his quick thinking and emergency preparedness.



A heart-stopping moment was brought under control, all thanks to San Diego Unified's CPR and Wellness Initiative.

Students in third through fifth grade at Green Elementary learned CPR during a physical education class.

San Diego Unified Schools can teach CPR thanks to a $1,000 grant supported by supervisor Ron Roberts.



The American Heart Association certifies teachers to be CPR trainers.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Green Elementary with details of the heroic tale, and more about what's going on in the classrooms.

