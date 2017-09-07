National Grateful Patient Day with former NFL placekicker Rolf Benirschke

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two emergency surgeries within six days, six weeks in intensive care, the third most accurate placekicker in NFL history, Rolf Benirschke has overcome amazing obstacles both on and off the football field.

Benirschke is alive and kicking today and wants to encourage others to share stories of patient gratitude as Thursday is National Grateful Patient Day.

Benirschke's third season as a placekicker for the San Diego Chargers was cut short when he collapsed on a cross-country team flight while battling ulcerative colitis. He says his faith, personal drive, family and teammates encouraged him through the darkest hours and aided in his triumphant and improbable return to the NFL.

Following his NFL career Rolf devoted his life to patient advocacy and to sharing his amazing story.