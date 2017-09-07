The Delta Flight That Raced Hurricane Irma - and Won

A New York librarian has admitted to killing a decorated World War I veteran during a home invasion robbery that took place nearly 35 years ago, authorities said.
As Hurricane Irma inches closer to Miami, many have been left wondering whether the city's famous skyline will survive the storm.
Buffets may be a food lover's paradise, but the behavior of inconsiderate diners can sometimes have stomach-churning results.
A Georgia woman was stunned when she woke up early Wednesday morning to find a tiger wandering in her backyard.
The last flight to take off from San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Irma approached was three and a half hours of pure tension as the jet rushed to beat the storm.
It is utter devastation in Barbuda as Hurricane Irma has laid waste to much of the tiny Caribbean paradise.
A tiger stopped traffic — literally — as he was spotted roaming a Georgia highway Wednesday morning.
Sinead O’Connor has revealed aspects of her painful past and her mental illness battle that spawned suicide attempts and fears for the Irish singer's well-being earlier this summer.
A 70-year-old drunk driver who fatally struck a little boy in Minnesota last year will serve just 30 days in jail.