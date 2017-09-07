Country music star Craig Morgan talks about new dog competition

The La Tuna Fire, which has scorched nearly 7,200 acres since igniting on Friday, was 90 percent contained Thursday, and fire crews were working to fully extinguish the flames.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a Normal Heights woman who went missing over the Labor Day weekend.
Several suspects involved in what authorities are calling a major theft ring, are scheduled to make their first appearance in court Thursday.
Country music star Craig Morgan spoke to Morning Extra about the inaugural Eukanuba Performance Games - a new competition showcasing dogs and their skills.
Two emergency surgeries within six days, six weeks in intensive care, the third most accurate placekicker in NFL history, Rolf Benirschke has overcome amazing obstacles both on and off the football field.
World-renowned doctor, speaker, author, and new-age spiritual advisor Dr. Deepak Chopra stopped by Morning Extra to discuss "Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome" and an upcoming reading.
A search-and-rescue task force of firefighters from around San Diego County returned from the Houston area Thursday after helping in following Hurricane Harvey, but the team could potentially be deployed again before the week is over, this time against Hurricane Irma, authorities said.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified a declaration of a public health emergency in San Diego County related to an outbreak of hepatitis A that has sickened nearly 400 people, 15 fatally.