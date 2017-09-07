Country music star Craig Morgan talks about new dog competition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Craig Morgan's songs are the perfect backdrop for spending time with family and friends or that Sunday backyard BBQ, but the country star also proudly served our country in the Army for 17 years.

Throughout his music career, Morgan has put his hard work and talent into helping support our troops.

During his military service, Morgan's fondness for dogs grew as he witnessed the extraordinary talents of man’s best friend.

Craig Morgan spoke to Morning Extra while accompanied by his best friend, Fallon, about the inaugural Eukanuba Performance Games - a new competition showcasing dogs and their skills.