Authorities, family and friends continue search for missing North Park woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Detectives and apprehensive loved ones continued casting about Friday for any leads into the whereabouts of a retired Army captain from North Park who went missing along with her dog over the Labor Day weekend.



The last known sighting of 37-year-old Julia Jacobson and her white-and- brown wheaten terrier, Boogie, was about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a Serra Mesa 7- Eleven, according to a "Help Find Julia Jacobson" Facebook page dedicated to finding her.



That evening, a friend received text messages from Jacobson's cell phone stating that she was in the Palm Springs area and planned to continue on to Big Bear, according to San Diego police.



On Thursday morning, Jacobson's company car, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was found abandoned in the 2600 block of Monroe Avenue, a few blocks from her home, with the keys in the ignition and the windows all partially rolled down.



Police subsequently determined that Jacobson -- a corporate real estate broker for 7-Eleven who deployed to Iraq twice during her military career -- had been in Ontario on Saturday night, SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said. Why she was there and whether she indeed had been in the Riverside County desert, as well, that evening remained under investigation, he said.



Detectives have spoken with Jacobson's ex-husband, who lives in Arizona, and found him cooperative, according to Holden.



The missing woman's older sister, Casey Jacobson of North Dakota, described the circumstances of her sibling's disappearance as puzzling, saying the former servicewoman never would willingly leave her work vehicle unsecured with the ignition key and a company gas card inside.



Casey Jacobson also described it as odd that her sister would take a jaunt to the San Bernardino Mountains last weekend, since she recently secured a new job and had pressing arrangements to attend to regarding the change of employment.



The texts the friend received about the trek to Big Bear did, however, include statements that the missing woman would have been likely to make, her sister said.



Jacobson is a 5-foot-7-inch, roughly 150-pound white woman with brown eyes, long blond hair and a tattoo on her hip of a crab holding a flower. A surveillance photo shows that she was wearing shorts and flip-flops when she visited the Aero Drive convenience store on the day she vanished.



Concerned friends, neighbors and any other good Samaritans plan to canvass neighborhoods around Jacobson's Idaho Street home with missing person fliers Saturday morning. Participants are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at Garfield Elementary School, 4487 Oregon St., according to the "Help Find Julia Jacobson" Facebook page.



Anyone who might be able to help locate Jacobson was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.