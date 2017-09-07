SDPD asks public to look out for missing woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a Normal Heights woman who went missing over the Labor Day weekend.



The last known whereabouts of 37-year-old Julia Jacobson was a 7-Eleven store in the 9600 block of Aero Drive in Serra Mesa, where she was seen about 6:30 a.m. Saturday with her wheaten terrier, Boogie, according to a social media page dedicated to finding her.



That evening, a friend received a text message from Jacobson's cell phone stating that she was in the Palm Springs area, San Diego police reported.



At the time of her disappearance, Jacobson may have been planning to travel to that Riverside County desert resort town or to Big Bear, her sister stated on the "Help Find Julia Jacobson" Facebook page.



Wednesday morning, Jacobson's white Chevrolet Equinox SUV was found abandoned in the 2600 block of Monroe Avenue, a few blocks from her home, according to police.



Jacobson, a 7-Eleven employee and Army veteran, is a 5-foot-7-inch, 150-pound white woman with brown eyes and long blond hair. She has a tattoo on her hip of a crab holding a flower.



Anyone who might be able to help locate Jacobson was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.