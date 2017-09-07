Boy Bands vs. Solo Artists Riff-Off with Liam Payne

When James shares how he fell into a boy band wormhole recently, Liam Payne shows up with The Filharmonic to challenge Corden's claim that boy bands are superior to solo artists, settling it with a riff-off featuring music from *NSYNC, George Michael, Hansen and One Direction.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.