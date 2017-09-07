Loyal News 8 viewer gets Zevely Zone surprise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Loyal News 8 viewer gets Zevely Zone surprise

Posted: Updated:

Whether you watch our news on television or a tablet, for those of you who tune in nightly we don't take your loyalty lightly.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.