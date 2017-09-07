Mike Segura: Training for 'Rumble on the Water' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mike Segura: Training for 'Rumble on the Water'

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There's going to be a "Rumble on the Water" this Saturday at the Queen Mary during a one-of-a-kind mixed martial arts event.  

Fighters include Mike Segura from Subfighter MMA who is currently 7-4. 

Segura stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the fight and how the sport changed his life.  
              
Rumble on the Water 3 is set to bring top, young MMA pro talent from across Southern California to Long Beach for an action-packed event. 

It is the third event in the series on the Queen Mary outdoor event venue with a promising line-up of young, professional talent.  

The event will start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.  

For tickets and more information click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.