Mike Segura: Training for 'Rumble on the Water'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There's going to be a "Rumble on the Water" this Saturday at the Queen Mary during a one-of-a-kind mixed martial arts event.

Fighters include Mike Segura from Subfighter MMA who is currently 7-4.

Segura stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the fight and how the sport changed his life.



Rumble on the Water 3 is set to bring top, young MMA pro talent from across Southern California to Long Beach for an action-packed event.

It is the third event in the series on the Queen Mary outdoor event venue with a promising line-up of young, professional talent.

The event will start at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

For tickets and more information click here.