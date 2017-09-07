Colbert watched Trump's Ivanka comments so you don't have to

Stephen Colbert wasn't impressed by President Trump's comments during a speech in North Dakota.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
Trombone Shorty, accompanied by Jon Batiste, lights up the Ed Sullivan Theater with Allen Toussaint's 'Here Come the Girls' from his new album 'Parking Lot Symphony.'
The Everything Now mega corporation sells everything: energy drinks, self-sustaining fidget spinners, and this new song from Arcade Fire's new album 'Everything Now.'
'Broadchurch' star David Tennant reacts to the recent casting of Jodie Whitaker in his former role of Dr. Who.
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star Ellie Kemper has music from her baby's toy stuck in her head. And she's making the most of it.