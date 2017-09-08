Pursuit suspect drives into dead end, flees on foot before arrest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police in San Diego and Chula Vista teamed up to arrest a pursuit suspect believed to have thrown narcotics out of his car window during a chase that spanned two interstates and ended in a residential neighborhood.

The pursuit happened at around 8:45 p.m. when CVPD officers spotted a black BMW coupe traveling at a high rate of speed on El Cajon Boulevard. Officers initiated a traffic stop but the driver did not pull over and instead drove onto northbound Interstate 805, continued onto northbound I-15 and exited the freeway at Adams Avenue.

The driver continued into a residential neighborhood and drove into a dead end at the 4700 block of Vista Street in Kensington, according to CVPD officer Donte Kendricks. He then exited the BMW and ran into a canyon area where was taken into custody with the help of SDPD K-9 units.

Officer Kendricks said that officers retrieved a "large amount of narcotics" believed to have been dumped by the suspect as he drove on the freeway.