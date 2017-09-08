Death toll rises to 90 after Mexico earthquake

Rashaad Penny got his first season as San Diego State's featured back off to great start, running for 197 yards against UC Davis.
San Diego County sheriff's deputies called off the search for a 62-year-old San Marcos man Saturday after the body of a man was found.
A man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash that closed lanes of Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido. Officers responded at about 10:52 a.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle that was struck by a car near Kit Carson Park, according to Escondido Police Sgt. Eric Olson.
As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma, one local veteran is making sure the victims of Hurricane Harvey are not forgotten by leading a grassroots effort to collect supplies here in San Diego and drive them to Texas.
Hundreds of electric vehicle enthusiasts got inside and behind the wheel of models from brands like Tesla and BMW Saturday at the 5th annual Electric Vehicle Day hosted by San Diego Gas and Electric.
To honor the sacrifices emergency responders made during the 9/11 terror attack, first responders and civilians put themselves in their boots.
Northbound lanes of State Route 125 near Navajo Road were closed Friday night as authorities investigate a deputy-involved shooting.
A central portion of eastbound state Route 52 will be closed for repairs from Friday night to Monday morning, shutting down a major chunk of the highway running from La Jolla to Santee, officials said Wednesday.
Temperatures will cool slightly Friday and Saturday throughout San Diego County with even the deserts looking at the possibility of not hitting triple digits.