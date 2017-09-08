1 rescued from rollover crash off SR-52

Clayton Richard got the better of Lance Lynn in a rematch of an Indiana high school playoff game from 14 years ago, and Brad Hand just narrowly made sure the result held.
Emergency crews extricated one passenger from a vehicle that went down an embankment off the shoulder of State Route 52 in Bay Ho Thursday night.
A search-and-rescue task force of firefighters from around San Diego County returned from the Houston area Thursday after helping in following Hurricane Harvey, but the team could potentially be deployed again before the week is over, this time against Hurricane Irma, authorities said.
Police in San Diego and Chula Vista teamed up to arrest a pursuit suspect believed to have thrown narcotics out of his car window during a chase that spanned two interstate freeways and ended in a residential neighborhood.
A San Diego native who's lived on the island of St. Thomas, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, for the last 10 years was one of the lucky ones who lived to tell his story.
Hurricane Irma is leaving a path of destruction as it moves through the Caribbean. At one point, the storm was the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified a declaration of a public health emergency in San Diego County related to an outbreak of hepatitis A that has sickened nearly 400 people, 15 fatally.
Nine of the 22 people indicted in a massive shoplifting ring appeared together before a federal judge Thursday.