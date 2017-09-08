1 rescued from rollover crash off SR-52

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews extricated one passenger from a vehicle that went down an embankment off the shoulder of State Route 52 in Bay Ho Thursday night.

The vehicle went off the roadway and launched about 100 feet into a canyon area off the shoulder of eastbound SR-52 east of Interstate 5, according to SDFD Captain John Wilson. The vehicle landed on its side trapping the driver, a lone restrained woman, inside.

After cutting the roof off of the car, firefighters extended a ladder truck out over the canyon and set up a pulley system that allowed them to lift the passenger in the air in a basket and move her safely to the roadway so that she could be put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes of SR-52 in the area of the crash were temporarily closed.