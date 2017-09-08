Kim Kardashian Keeps Her Platinum Locks, Rocks Sexy Cutout Dress: Pics!

Gloria Carter has often been in her son Jay-Z’s spotlight, but earlier this year, some light was shed on Gloria’s personal life. The mother of the “Holy Grail” rapper was the subject of his song “Smile” off his 4:44 album, which revealed that she is a lesbian and in a relationshi...
After a whirlwind year that has included a new record, a new tour, and a brand-new engagement, Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are getting animated.
The musical duo -- and real-life couple -- teamed up to cover America’s 1971 hit “A Horse With No Name” for the fourth season of Boj...
After rebooting a slew of beloved '90s shows, Hollywood is going even more old school with a revival of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club!
Silver hair, don’t care! Kim Kardashian is keeping up her platinum locks up. The 36-year-old reality star was spotted out in NYC sporting her new ‘do while on her way to a book launch party for Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot.
Reese Witherspoon’s mom, Betty, is going to be a woman on a mission come Emmys night! The Big Little Lies star, 41, is bringing Betty as her date to the annual awards show, where she is nominated for her role as Madeline.
Ooo, look what you made him do. Joseph Kahn is known for his memorable music videos, but now he’s getting a reputation for stirring up some drama with one of the most intense fan bases out there -- the Beyhive.
Katie Holmes is an extremely invested sports fan! The 38-year-old actress made a series of silly faces while watching Venus Williams take on fellow American Sloane Stephens at the US Open Tennis Championships on Thursday.
Katie Holmes is an extremely invested sports fan! The 38-year-old actress made a series of silly faces while watching Venus Williams take on fellow American Sloane Stephens at the US Open Tennis Championships on Thursday.