Police: Missing 11-year-old boy found safe in Logan Heights

San Diego Police Department confirmed Friday that 11-year-old Jesus Guardian was found safe at his family home in Logan Heights.
Temperatures will cool slightly Friday and Saturday throughout San Diego County with even the deserts looking at the possibility of not hitting triple digits.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
A search-and-rescue task force of firefighters from around San Diego County returned from the Houston area Thursday after helping in following Hurricane Harvey, but the team could potentially be deployed again before the week is over, this time against Hurricane Irma, authorities said.
Clayton Richard got the better of Lance Lynn in a rematch of an Indiana high school playoff game from 14 years ago, and Brad Hand just narrowly made sure the result held.
Emergency crews extricated one passenger from a vehicle that went down an embankment off the shoulder of State Route 52 in Bay Ho Thursday night.
Police in San Diego and Chula Vista teamed up to arrest a pursuit suspect believed to have thrown narcotics out of his car window during a chase that spanned two interstate freeways and ended in a residential neighborhood.
A San Diego native who's lived on the island of St. Thomas, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, for the last 10 years was one of the lucky ones who lived to tell his story.
Hurricane Irma is leaving a path of destruction as it moves through the Caribbean. At one point, the storm was the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record.