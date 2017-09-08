7 live sharks, 3 dead ones found in home's basement pool

A fire that erupted outside a Valencia Park home Friday damaged two vehicles and a boat and sent one person to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities reported.
Did you know September is self-improvement month? With kids in school it's a great time for the whole family to get a fresh start with new routines and healthier habits.
A man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a bystander during an early morning scuffle near Petco Park last month is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the downtown courthouse.
Cal State San Marcos issued a crime bulletin and was warning students Friday to be vigilant after a woman reported she was raped in student housing over the Labor Day weekend.
Many of the members of a San Diego-based Urban Search and Rescue Team that just returned from storm-ravaged Houston are heading right back out, this time to Florida, where Hurricane Irma is likely to strike Saturday.
Temperatures will cool slightly Friday and Saturday throughout San Diego County with even the deserts looking at the possibility of not hitting triple digits.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
Clayton Richard got the better of Lance Lynn in a rematch of an Indiana high school playoff game from 14 years ago, and Brad Hand just narrowly made sure the result held.