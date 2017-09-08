Woman reports rape at Cal State San Marcos; warning issued

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Cal State San Marcos issued a crime bulletin and was warning students Friday to be vigilant after a woman reported she was raped in student housing over the Labor Day weekend.



Campus police said the attack happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday but was not reported until Thursday, according to a "Timely Warning Crime Bulletin," which was issued "to provide preventative information to the campus community to aid members from becoming the victim of a similar crime."



The victim was walking back to her campus residence with a friend when they met two men and invited them back to their residence, according to the bulletin. The men were not believed to be students at the university.



At the residence, one of the men raped the victim, the bulletin said.



The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a tall, muscular build, short brown hair, brown eyes and a closely groomed mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans, and a T-shirt of unknown color.



Campus police reminded student victims to report sexual assaults to school officials, either the sexual violence advocate and educator, at (760) 750-4915, or the Title IX coordinator, at (760) 750-6020. These campus officials "can help provide resources, support and remedies, as well as determine whether the University needs to take further action to make victims, witnesses, and the rest of the campus community safe, as well as take steps to prevent a re-occurrence and eliminate sexual misconduct."



Anyone with information about Sunday's attack was asked to call campus police at (760) 750-4567 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line can remain anonymous.