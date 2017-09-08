Arraignment for man accused in Gaslamp shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a bystander during an early morning scuffle near Petco Park last month is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the downtown courthouse.



Ray Koloseta Pitoau, 37, was taken into custody about noon Wednesday on the southern outskirts of Tijuana and turned over to San Diego police detectives. Pitoau was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, said SDPD Lt. Ernesto Servin.



Pitoau allegedly confronted a group of people, including the off-duty deputy and two off-duty Escondido police officers, about 1:15 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 500 block of Island Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter and displayed a handgun, police said.



One of the lawmen, Deputy Jason Philpot, tried to wrest away the weapon, which discharged several times in the ensuing struggle, wounding Philpot three times in the shoulder, according to San Diego police. A man walking nearby was injured in the arm by an apparent stray round. The assailant fled following the gunfire.



Philpot, an 11-year member of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and the other victim were treated for non-life-threatening bullet wounds. Police have not disclosed a motive for the violence.

RELATED: Deputy Shot: New information from fellow off-duty officer



Two days later, police surrounded a Spring Valley home where Pitoau was suspected of hiding out. Following a four-hour standoff, members of a SWAT team entered the Tarleton Street residence, but the suspect was not there.



Police did not say what led them to the Spring Valley home. About a week later, on Aug. 17, the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of San Diego County and San Diego County Crime Stoppers announced a joint $6,000 reward for information leading to Pitoau's arrest, but police gave no indication before this week that they were aware of his whereabouts.



His arrest Wednesday in Tijuana was the result of collaboration between Baja California state police and the U.S. Marshals Service San Diego Fugitive Task Force, Servin said.



"The week-long joint operation led Mexican authorities to a home south of Tijuana where Pitoau was hiding," Servin said Wednesday. "Pitoau was arrested without incident and later deported to the U.S. from Mexico. U.S. Marshals helped facilitate the transfer of Pitoau from Mexican authorities to San Diego Police detectives."

RELATED COVERAGE