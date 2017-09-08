Fire erupts outside Valencia Park home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire that erupted outside a Valencia Park home Friday damaged two vehicles and a boat and sent one person to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities reported.



The blaze in the 5300 block of Churchward Street broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Medics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest in unknown condition, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.