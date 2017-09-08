Fire erupts outside Valencia Park home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire erupts outside Valencia Park home

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of: Monique Graves Courtesy of: Monique Graves

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire that erupted outside a Valencia Park home Friday damaged two vehicles and a boat and sent one person to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities reported.

The blaze in the 5300 block of Churchward Street broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest in unknown condition, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.