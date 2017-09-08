Tactical Festival: The cutting edge in tactical

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's all about cutting-edge gear, new technology and virtual reality experiences.

Tactical Fest is taking over Waterfront Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's an annual festival bringing together active brands, outdoor gear, technology and strategic activities, all to benefit the military.

Here to give us a preview is the host of the event, and the man behind clever talks, Chris Soriano.