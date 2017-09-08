Tactical Festival: The cutting edge in tactical

The San Diego-based Qualcomm Foundation today announced a $1 million donation for disaster relief associated with Hurricane Irma, the massive storm approaching Florida.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a Normal Heights woman who went missing over the Labor Day weekend.
A man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a bystander during an early morning scuffle near Petco Park last month is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the downtown courthouse.
You've laughed at his family moments, bad barber run-ins and his takes on relationships. Wayne Colley, better known as “Kountry Wayne,” is not your average standup comedian.
It's all about cutting-edge gear, new technology and virtual reality experiences. Tactical Fest is taking over Waterfront Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A fire that erupted outside a Valencia Park home Friday damaged two vehicles and a boat and sent one person to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities reported.
Did you know September is self-improvement month? With kids in school it's a great time for the whole family to get a fresh start with new routines and healthier habits.
Cal State San Marcos issued a crime bulletin and was warning students Friday to be vigilant after a woman reported she was raped in student housing over the Labor Day weekend.
Many of the members of a San Diego-based Urban Search and Rescue Team that just returned from storm-ravaged Houston are heading right back out, this time to Florida, where Hurricane Irma is likely to strike Saturday.