EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Groundhog Day' Star Andy Karl Won't Let a Torn ACL Slow Him Down

It's date night for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd! The couple stepped out at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday. RELATED: Selena Gomez Shows Support for DACA in Emotional Post: 'A Dreamer Believes Anything Is Possible'
Dean Unglert may have learned from his Bachelor in Paradise experience, but he does admit to still needing a little help in the dating department.
Bachelor Nation was divided when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the next Bachelor on Thursday, but while he wasn't many fans' first choice (looking at you, Peter Kraus!), he deserves to find love too, right?
Bachelor Nation was divided when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the next Bachelor on Thursday, but while he wasn't many fans' first choice (looking at you, Peter Kraus!), he deserves to find love too, right?