Catching up with Kountry Wayne

You've laughed at his family moments, bad barber run-ins and his takes on relationships.

Wayne Colley, better known as “Kountry Wayne,” is not your average standup comedian.

Hailing from Millen, Georgia, Wayne grew up with aspirations of becoming a super-star rapper, however those ambitions quickly changed when he posted a video to Facebook and became a viral sensation overnight.

Wayne attacked his new found fame head on and grew his audience to over 4 Million followers across Facebook & Instagram by delivering amazing content on a daily basis.

Never willing to say no to a fan, Wayne heeded their calls when asked to perform standup comedy. He initially started performing in small clubs in Atlanta and by 2016 had embarked on a 45 city sold out tour called Child Support Tour!

