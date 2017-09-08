Catching up with Kountry Wayne - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Catching up with Kountry Wayne

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You've laughed at his family moments, bad barber run-ins and his takes on relationships.

Wayne Colley, better known as “Kountry Wayne,” is not your average standup comedian. 

Hailing from Millen, Georgia, Wayne grew up with aspirations of becoming a super-star rapper, however those ambitions quickly changed when he posted a video to Facebook and became a viral sensation overnight. 

Wayne attacked his new found fame head on and grew his audience to over 4 Million followers across Facebook & Instagram by delivering amazing content on a daily basis.  

Never willing to say no to a fan, Wayne heeded their calls when asked to perform standup comedy.  He initially started performing in small clubs in Atlanta and by 2016 had embarked on a 45 city sold out tour called Child Support Tour!

You can check out Kountry Wayne at the American Comedy Co. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

