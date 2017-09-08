All-female surf club gears up for 100-Wave Challenge in support - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

All-female surf club gears up for 100-Wave Challenge in support of the boys

On Saturday, September 23, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at Mission Beach to support the Boys to Men Mentoring Network helping boys become good men. Jeff Zevely headed out to Cardiff Friday to see how the ladies are paddling out in support of youngsters.

