Teen arrested for indecent exposure on East County walking trail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of exposing himself to female pedestrians in an East County open-space park, was announced by authorities Friday.



The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the alleged crimes at Walker Preserve in Santee, according to sheriff's officials.



The youth is accused of flashing women and fondling himself as the victims walked on a trail in the park on August 17 and again four days later, Sgt. William Amavisca said.



"Two other victims were identified through the work of area investigators, crime and intelligence analysts, and the cooperation of local media," the sergeant said. "These victims were presented with photographic lineups and were able to identify the suspect."



The boy was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and committing lewd acts in public. Because he is a juvenile with no prior criminal history and was cooperative with law enforcement, he was released into his parents' custody pending evaluation of the case by the District Attorney's Office, Amavisca said.