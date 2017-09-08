Northbound SR-125 closed for deputy-involved shooting investigat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Northbound SR-125 closed for deputy-involved shooting investigation

(NEWS 8) - Northbound lanes of State Route 125 near Navajo Road were closed Friday night as authorities investigate a deputy-involved shooting.

California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for northbound lanes near Navajo Road at around 7:11 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital, according to Heartland Fire.

