Sheriff's Department identifies suspect shot by deputy Friday

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the man shot by deputies on the shoulder of State Route 125 on Friday night.

The Sheriff's Department said that deputies responded to reports of a man threatening to commit suicide on the right shoulder of SR-125, north of Grossmont College Drive.

Deputies arrived to find Robert Westbrook, 31, out of his vehicle armed with what appeared to be a handgun. The investigation later revealed that Westbrook was in possession of a replica pellet gun.

After a confrontation, a single deputy fired at the Westbrook, wounding him. The deputy rendered first aid to Westbrook and he was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.

Westbrook was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $50,000 bail. The deputy involved was not injured.

The details of the confrontation and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.