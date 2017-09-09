Local grassroots Harvey donation campaigns join forces for donation drive

Northbound lanes of State Route 125 near Navajo Road were closed Friday night as authorities investigate a deputy-involved shooting.
San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man missing from a senior living facility in San Marcos.
As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma, one local veteran is making sure the victims of Hurricane Harvey are not forgotten by leading a grassroots effort to collect supplies here in San Diego and drive them to Texas.
Cuties like Patches and Henley have already been adopted, but the Rancho Coastal Humane Society has plenty more "flood hounds" brought in from the Houston area that are in need of new homes.
The arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of exposing himself to female pedestrians in an East County open-space park, was announced by authorities Friday.
A man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a bystander during an early morning scuffle near Petco Park last month is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the downtown courthouse.
On Saturday, September 23, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at Mission Beach to support the Boys to Men mentoring program helping boys become good men. Jeff Zevely headed out to Cardiff Friday to see how the ladies are paddling out in support of youngsters.
The San Diego-based Qualcomm Foundation today announced a $1 million donation for disaster relief associated with Hurricane Irma, the massive storm approaching Florida.