Local grassroots Harvey relief campaigns join forces for donation drive

A central portion of eastbound state Route 52 will be closed for repairs from Friday night to Monday morning, shutting down a major chunk of the highway running from La Jolla to Santee, officials said Wednesday.
Temperatures will cool slightly Friday and Saturday throughout San Diego County with even the deserts looking at the possibility of not hitting triple digits.
As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma, one local veteran is making sure the victims of Hurricane Harvey are not forgotten by leading a grassroots effort to collect supplies here in San Diego and drive them to Texas.
Egypt on Saturday announced the discovery in the southern city of Luxor of a pharaonic tomb belonging to a royal goldsmith who lived more than 3,500 years ago and whose work was dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun.
Hurricane Irma is leaving a path of destruction as it moves through the Caribbean. At one point, the storm was the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a Normal Heights woman who went missing over the Labor Day weekend.
Northbound lanes of State Route 125 near Navajo Road were closed Friday night as authorities investigate a deputy-involved shooting.
San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man missing from a senior living facility in San Marcos.
Cuties like Patches and Henley have already been adopted, but the Rancho Coastal Humane Society has plenty more "flood hounds" brought in from the Houston area that are in need of new homes. Click here for more.
