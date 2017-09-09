Local grassroots Harvey relief campaigns join forces for donation drive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma, one local veteran is making sure the victims of Hurricane Harvey are not forgotten by leading a grassroots effort to collect supplies here in San Diego and drive them to Texas.

Faheem Ali, who also goes by Ricki, says this all started last Wednesday through word of mouth. Since then, Faheem's garage has filled to the brim with donations.

The once homeless Marine veteran partnered up with "Project Houston," another grassroots group collecting goods and donations from the community with plans to transport them to Houston.

The group is holding a donation drive on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Priority Moving San Diego in Carmel Mountain Ranch at 12270 World Trade Drive number 102.

More information can be found on the group's Facebook page.

Just a man on the street starts a donation drive for #Harvey victims. How to help @thecwsandiego @ 10 on @News8 pic.twitter.com/Ct8qblGzv1 — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) September 9, 2017

