There's A Trump Protest For Everyone! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

There's A Trump Protest For Everyone!

Posted: Updated:

 Wanna protest President's Trump's decision to end DACA or his transgender military ban? Anti-Nazi rallies are fun, too. Whichever sparks your interest, there's likely one happening.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.