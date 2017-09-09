There's A Trump Protest For Everyone!

Wanna protest President's Trump's decision to end DACA or his transgender military ban? Anti-Nazi rallies are fun, too. Whichever sparks your interest, there's likely one happening.
Trombone Shorty, accompanied by Jon Batiste, lights up the Ed Sullivan Theater with Allen Toussaint's 'Here Come the Girls' from his new album 'Parking Lot Symphony.'
The Everything Now mega corporation sells everything: energy drinks, self-sustaining fidget spinners, and this new song from Arcade Fire's new album 'Everything Now.'
'Broadchurch' star David Tennant reacts to the recent casting of Jodie Whitaker in his former role of Dr. Who.