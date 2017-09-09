Deputies find body matching description of man missing from San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies have suspended the search for 62-year-old Sam Sangeae Kim missing from San Marcos after a search team found a body matching his description Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's department said that a Search and Rescue volunteer discovered the body along a dirt trail along the 1000 block of North Twin Oaks Valley Road just before 10:30 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still trying to determine if the body is that of Kim.

Kim was reported missing Friday at around 4 p.m. He was last seen at around 10 a.m. Friday at a senior living facility on the 600 block of Woodward Street.

Kim is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, 110-pound Korean man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan polo shirt and light knee-length shorts.

Anyone with information on Kim's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Department at (858)565-5200.