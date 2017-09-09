Deputies searching for man, 62, missing from San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8) - San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man missing from a senior living facility in San Marcos.

Sam Sangeae Kim was last seen at around 10 a.m. Friday at a senior living facility on the 600 block of Woodward Street.

Kim is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, 110-pound Korean man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan polo shirt and light knee-length shorts.

Anyone with information on Kim's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Department at (858)565-5200.